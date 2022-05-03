Earnings Updates, Central Bank Policies, Oil Demand Keep Market Mood Mixed

Earnings updates and anxiety ahead of the monetary policies by major central banks kept market mood mixed in Tuesday's trade. Reserve Bank of Australia hiked rates by 25 basis points, ahead of Federal Reserve's review on Wednesday and Bank of England's decision on Thursday. Asian closed in the red, but earnings euphoria pushed the European stock markets higher. Wall Street futures are close to the flatline.

The Dollar Index retreated from recent peaks. Crude prices dropped amidst renewed concerns about future oil demand and despite a potential ban by the E.U. on Russian oil. Bond yields gained across geographies and the U.S. ten-year treasury yield touched a three-year high, ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision on Wednesday. The surge in bond yields and the anxiety ahead of the Fed's decision dragged gold prices lower. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.



Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,075.20, up 0.04%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,158.80 up 0.08%

Germany's DAX at 14,021.15, up 0.59%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,517.56, down 0.36%

France's CAC 40 at 6,481.76, up 0.87%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,758.65, up 0.70%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,818.53, down 0.11% (May, 2)

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,316.20, down 0.42%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,047.06, up 2.41% (April,29)

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,081.00, down 0.04%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0509, up 0.04%

GBPUSD at 1.2539 up 0.38%

USDJPY at 130.15, up 0.00%

AUDUSD at 0.7104, up 0.83%

USDCAD at 1.2871, down 0.05%

Dollar Index at 103.49, down 0.24%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.001%, up 0.15%

Germany at 1.0015%, up 4.43%

France at 1.526%, up 2.76%

U.K. at 2.0220%, up 6.03%

Japan at 0.224%, down 0.44%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $104.06, down 1.06%

Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $106.38, down 1.12%

Gold Futures (Jun) at $1,853.01, down 0.57%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $38,559.20, down 0.86%

Ethereum at $2,847.23, up 0.34%

BNB at $389.69, up 0.08%

XRP at $0.6172, down 0.91%

Solana at $88.33, down 0.48%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis