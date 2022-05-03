South Africa Manufacturing Growth Weakest Since July 2021

South Africa's manufacturing sector expanded in April at the slowest pace in ten months as activity and demand was hurt by devastating flooding in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, results of a monthly survey by the Bureau of Economic Research showed Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell notably to 50.7 in April from 60.0 in March. A reading above 50 suggests growth in activity.

The reading was the lowest since July 2021 when unprecedented looting and rioting shook local production and demand, BER said.

