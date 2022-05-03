Mexico Business Confidence Improves In April

Mexico's confidence strengthened in April after weakening in the prior month, survey data from INEGI showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted manufacturing business confidence indicator rose to 52.8 in April from 52.0 in March.

The confidence indicator of non-financial private sector firms rose 1.8 points in April and that of retail firms rose 0.9 points. The morale index dropped 0.7 points for construction.

The index measuring the present economic situation of the country improved to 50.7 from 50.0. Similarly, the index for future economic situation of the country climbed to 56.0 from 54.3.

Economic News

