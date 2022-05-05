Tokyo Inflation Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday release April results for Tokyo consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, overall inflation was up 1.3 percent on year and core CPI rose 0.8 percent on year.

Australia will see April results for the Performance of Services Index from the Australian Industry Group; in March, the index score was 56.2.

Taiwan will release April figures for consumer and wholesale prices; in March, overall inflation rose 0.31 percent on month and 3.27 percent on year, while wholesale prices surged an annual 13.89 percent.

Thailand will see April results for its confidence index; in March, the index score was 50.7.

Finally, the in Indonesia remain closed for Eid-ul-Fitr and will re-open on Monday.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.