France Industrial Output Unexpectedly Falls In March

France industrial production unexpectedly dropped in March, the statistical office Insee said on Thursday.

Industrial production decreased 0.5 percent month-on-month in March, slower than February's revised 1.2 percent decrease. However, output was expected to rebound 0.2 percent.

At the same time, the decline in manufacturing output slowed to 0.3 percent from revised 0.9 percent.

The fall in manufacturing output reflects a 0.7 percent decrease in machinery and equipment goods production and 2.8 percent fall in manufacture of transport equipment.

Mining and quarrying output was down 1.5 percent and construction output slid 1.7 percent in March.

In the first quarter, output in manufacturing industry was up 1.2 percent from last year and by 0.3 percent in the whole industry.

Economic News

