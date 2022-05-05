Slovenia Logs Trade Deficit

Slovenia's trade balance showed a deficit at the end of the first quarter as exports grew slower than exports, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

Exports climbed 23.7 percent year-on-year in March and imports surged 45.5 percent.

The trade deficit was EUR 639.04 million in March.

Slovenia's exports to EU members states amounted to EUR 3.0 billion in March, up by 22.4 percent from last year. Imports from these countries also grew by 34.7 percent.

On a quarterly basis, exports grew 21.6 percent in the March quarter as compared to same period last year. In the case of imports, it was 49.1 percent. During the period, the trade deficit was EUR 1.6 billion.

Economic News

