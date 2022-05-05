Tokyo Consumer Prices Climb 2.5% On Year In April

Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region were up 2.5 percent on year in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That topped expectations for an increase of 2.2 percent and was up from 1.3 percent in March.

On a monthly basis, overall inflation rose 0.4 percent.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, increased 1.9 percent on year - also exceeding forecasts for 1.8 percent and up from 0.8 percent in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.