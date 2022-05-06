Finland Trade Deficit Widens In March

Finland's trade deficit widened in March, as imports increased faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Friday.

The trade deficit increased to EUR 1.180 billion in March from EUR 295 million in the same month last year. In February, the trade deficit was EUR 1.055 billion.

Exports increased 19.9 percent yearly in March and imports gained 33.4 percent.

Shipment to EU countries increased 30.5 percent in March and imports from them rose 19.1 percent.

Exports to countries outside EU grew 7.2 percent in March and imports from those countries surged 55.4 percent.

