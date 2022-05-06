Bay Street Likely To See Slightly Volatile Start

Jobs data from Canada and the U.S. might significantly impact price movements in the Canadian market on Friday. The start may be a bit volatile as cues from Europe are weak, while the trend in commodities point to some buying in energy and materials sections.

Data on Canadian employment for the month of April is due at 8:30 AM ET. At 10 AM ET, a reading of IVEY PMI for the month of April is due.

In earnings news, Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) reported adjusted earnings of $1.7 billion or $0.84 per common share for the first quarter of the current financial year, compared with $1.6 billion or $0.81 per common share in 2021.

Telus Corporation (T.TO) reported a growth of 21% in net income in the first quarter over the year-ago quarter. EPS rose 12% in the latest quarter over a year ago.

Telus International Inc. (TIXT) reported first-quarter net income of $34 million, compared with $3 million in the same quarter last year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PBH.TO) said its first quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 16.1% over the year-ago quarter to $95.8 million.

TransAlta Corporation (TA.TO) reported net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $186 million or $0.69 per share, compared to a loss of $0.11 per share for the same period in 2021.

Canadian shares plunged on Thursday as worries about growth and rising bond yields triggered widespread selling in the market. The Wall Street's tumble, where stocks tanked on heavy selling, added to the woes.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which plummeted to 20,550.61, losing nearly 640 points in the process, ended the session with a loss of 488.78 points or 2.31% at 20,696.17, the biggest single-session decline in five months.

Asian stocks fell sharply on Friday as investors assessed the policy impacts of the Fed's tightening moves on consumer demand and the broader .

European stocks are down firmly in negative territory amid worries that aggressive central bank tightening and uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine and Covid-19 lockdowns in China will dent economic growth.

In commodities market, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.95 or 1.8% at $110.21 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $5.70 or 0.3% at $1,881.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.043 or 0.19% at $22.400 an ounce.

