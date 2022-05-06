Santa Cruz Bicycles Recalls Heckler 9 Electric Bicycles

Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC is recalling about 1,600 units of Heckler 9 Electric Bicycles for potential risk of fall and fire hazards, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) showed.

The company said the latch mechanism that holds the battery in place can malfunction, causing the battery to dislodge from the frame and fall to the ground to pose a fall hazard to the rider. The latch spring can also cause additional wear on the battery housing over time to pose a fire hazard.

The company has received 10 reports of batteries falling from the frame and two reports of the latch spring causing added wear on the battery housing. However, no injuries or fires have been reported involving the recalled product.

The recall involves model 2022 Santa Cruz Heckler 9 model electric bicycles (e-bikes), which were sold in Gloss Avocado Green or Maritime Gray colors. They come with an interchangeable 720WH battery that sits inside a black case under the frame.

The name "SANTA CRUZ" is printed on the sides of the downtube of the bicycle frame, and "Heckler" is printed on the top tube of the frame and on the inside of the left chainstay on the frame.

The recalled electric bicycles were manufactured in the U.S. by Santa Cruz, California-based Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC.

The electric bicycles were sold online at santacruzbicycles.com and at bicycle shops and sporting goods stores across the U.S. from January 2022 through March 2022 for between $8,200 and $13,300.

The company has advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact their authorized Santa Cruz Bicycle dealer to arrange for a free repair to replace the latch spring mechanism and install a battery wear plate. Consumers should remove or secure the battery prior to transporting the bicycles.

The company added that consumers who purchased the bicycle online or no longer reside near their dealer should contact the firm or visit http://santacruzbicycles.com/dealers.

