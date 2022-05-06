Eurocoin Indicator Falls In April

An indicator reflecting the current economic situation in the euro area fell in April, data published by Bank of Italy showed on Friday.

The eurocoin indicator dropped to 0.61 in April from 0.77 in March. In February, the indicator stood at 0.59. The measure dropped for the first time in three months.

The recent downward trend was mainly due to the reduction in and household confidence and due to the also the effects of the upward shift in the yield curve for euo-area bonds.

The monthly indicator developed by the Bank of Italy and CEPR provides a summary index of the current economic situation in the euro area.

