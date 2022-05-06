Italy Retail Sales Decrease In March

Italy's retail sales declined in March after rising in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

The retail sales value decreased 0.5 percent month-on-month in March, after a 0.7 percent growth in February. A similar rate of fall was seen in January.

Food sales declined 0.6 percent monthly in March, while non-food product sales fell 0.8 percent.

On a yearly basis, the retail sales value rose 5.6 percent in March, after a 4.6 percent rise in the previous month.

In volume terms, retail sales decreased 0.6 percent monthly in March, after a 0.4 percent gain in the prior month. The annual growth rose to 2.5 percent from 2.1 percent a month ago.

