John Anderson Tribute Album To Feature Luke Combs, Eric Church & More

On August 5, Easy Eye Sound will release an album paying tribute to veteran country music star John Anderson.

The album will feature a number of A-list artists covering songs by the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee.

They include Luke Combs, Eric Church, Jamey Johnson, Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde, Tyler Childers, Brent Cobb, Del McCoury, John Prine, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sturgill Simpson, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings.

The collection of Anderson songs, titled Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson, was produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys and David Ferguson.

Auerbach said he made it a point to ask every artist to come to his Nashville studio for recording.

"We weren't trying to piddle around and make the normal tribute record. It had to be the best singers with the best songs and the best arrangements, and they all had to come into the studio. This wasn't like, 'Mail me the song, and we'll put it together.' Everybody had to come here and do their thing," he said in a statement.

The first preview of the album features Gillian Welch and David Rawlings' performance of "I Just Came Home to Count the Memories."

Tracklist:

1. "1959" performed by John Prine

2. "Years" performed by Sierra Ferrell

3. "Wild and Blue" performed by Brent Cobb

4. "Low Dog Blues" performed by Nathaniel Rateliff

5. "Mississippi Moon" performed by Eric Church

6. "I Just Came Home to Count the Memories" performed by Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

7. "Shoot Low Sheriff!" performed by Tyler Childers

8. "Seminole Wind" performed by Luke Combs

9. "When It Comes to You" performed by Sturgill Simpson

10. "You Can't Judge a Book (By The Cover)" performed by Brothers Osborne

11. "Would You Catch a Falling Star" performed by Del McCoury feat. Sierra Hull

12. "Straight Tequila Night" performed by Ashley McBryde

13. "I'm Just an Old Chunk of Coal (But I'm Gonna Be a Diamond Some Day)" performed by Jamey Johnson

(Photo: Alysse Gafkjen)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News