European Economics Preview: Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Data Due

Investor confidence data from eurozone is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway publishes industrial production data for March. Output had dropped 0.8 percent on month in February.

At 2.45 am ET, foreign trade and current account figures are due France.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases industrial production and foreign trade. Output is expected to fall 2.6 percent on year in March, following a 0.3 percent drop in February.

In the meantime, foreign trade reports are due from Slovakia and Hungary.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The investor sentiment index is seen at -20.8 in May versus -18.0 in April.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.