Denmark Trade Surplus Rises In March

Denmark's trade surplus increased in March as exports rose more than imports, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

The total trade surplus rose to DKK 24.6 billion in March from DKK 18.2 billion in February.

Exports increased 6.7 percent monthly in March and imports rose 2.5 percent.

The goods trade surplus rose to DKK 9.3 billion in March from DKK 7.2 billion in February. Goods exports grew 5.2 percent and imports increased 2.8 percent.

The surplus in the services trade increased to DKK 15.2 billion in March from DKK 11.0 billion in the previous month. Exports grew 8.7 percent and imports rose 2.1 percent.

The current account surplus rose to DKK 25.3 billion in March from DKK 21.2 billion in February.

Compared to the previous month, exports of goods grew 4.6 percent, while imports rose 1.9 percent. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in trade in fuels, and for fuels there is an increase in both prices and volumes, the agency said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.