Indonesia Inflation Accelerates More Than Expected

Indonesia's consumer price inflation accelerated for a second month and at a faster-than-expected pace in April, as most components indicated rising prices, data from statistics bureau showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.47 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 2.64 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected inflation to accelerate to 3.34 percent.



Core inflation stood at 2.60 percent in April, which was just below economists' forecast for a rate of 2.61 percent.

Prices for food, beverages and tobacco grew the most, by 5.20 percent annually in April and costs for fixtures, equipment and routine house hold maintenance increased 4.23 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.95 percent in April, following a 0.66 percent increase in March. The expected monthly inflation was 0.83 percent.

