France Trade Gap Widens In March

France's trade gap widened in March due to rising imports, data from customs office showed on Monday.

The trade deficit increased to EUR 12.4 billion from EUR 10.4 billion in February.

Exports dropped slightly by 0.1 percent from the previous month, while imports advanced 3.5 percent in March.

On a yearly basis, exports and imports grew 18.2 percent and 27.1 percent, respectively.



Elsewhere, data from Bank of France showed that the current account deficit increased by EUR 2.3 billion from prior month to EUR 3.2 billion.

In the first quarter, the current account deficit totaled EUR 5.4 billion, below the level of EUR 8.7 billion reached in the fourth quarter of 2021.

