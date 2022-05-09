Ireland Manufacturing Output Falls Further

Ireland's manufacturing output declined for the sixth successive month in March, though at a slower rate than in the prior month, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

Manufacturing output fell a seasonally adjusted 5.7 percent year-on-year in March, following a 16.2 percent plunge in February.

On a monthly basis, output in manufacturing industries grew 3.0 percent in March, after a 0.3 percent rise in the previous month.

Overall industrial production decreased 6.6 percent yearly in March, slower than February's 15.7 percent fall.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production dropped 5.3 percent yearly in March, while it advanced 7.0 percent from a month ago.

During the first quarter of this year, output in manufacturing industries was 12.9 percent higher than in the previous quarter.

