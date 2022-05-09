Harry Styles Announces North American 'Love On Tour' Dates

Harry Styles has announced North American dates for his "Love On Tour," which is in support of his upcoming album, Harry's House.

Styles will kick off the tour with two dates at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena before heading to New York for 10 dates at Madison Square Garden. He will then perform for five nights at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and then five more shows at Chicago's United Center.

Styles will conclude the trek at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles by performing their for 10 nights.

General on sale for tickets will begin Thursday, May 26 at 12 p.m. local time. Madi Diaz, Blood Orange, Gabriels, Jessie Ware and Ben Harper will provide support during the tour.

Harry Styles Love on Tour 2022 Dates:

Mon Aug 15 -Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena is Harry's House (with Madi Diaz)

Tue Aug 16 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena is Harry's House (with Madi Diaz)

Sun Aug 28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House (with Blood Orange)

Thu Sep 01 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House (with Blood Orange)

Fri Sep 02 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House (with Blood Orange)

Sat Sep 03 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House (with Blood Orange)

Wed Sep 07 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House (with Blood Orange)

Thu Sep 08 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House (with Blood Orange)

Sat Sep 10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House (with Blood Orange)

Wed Sep 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House (with Blood Orange)

Thu Sep 15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House (with Blood Orange)

Wed Sep 21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House (with Blood Orange)

Sun Sep 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center is Harry's House (with Gabriels)

Mon Sep 26 - Austin, TX - Moody Center is Harry's House (with Gabriels)

Wed Sep 28 - Austin, TX - Moody Center is Harry's House (with Gabriels)

Thu Sep 29 - Austin, TX - Moody Center is Harry's House (with Gabriels)

Sun Oct 02 - Austin, TX - Moody Center is Harry's House (with Gabriels)

Thu Oct 06 - Chicago, IL - United Center is Harry's House (with Jessie Ware)

Sat Oct 08 - Chicago, IL - United Center is Harry's House (with Jessie Ware)

Sun Oct 09 - Chicago, IL - United Center is Harry's House (with Jessie Ware)

Thu Oct 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center is Harry's House (with Jessie Ware)

Fri Oct 14 - Chicago, IL - United Center is Harry's House (with Jessie Ware)

Mon Oct 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House (with Ben Harper)

Wed Nov 02 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House (with Ben Harper)

Fri Nov 04 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House (with Ben Harper)

Sat Nov 05 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House (with Ben Harper)

Mon Nov 07 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House (with Ben Harper)

Wed Nov 09 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House (with Ben Harper)

Fri Nov 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House (with Ben Harper)

Sat Nov 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House (with Ben Harper)

Mon Nov 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House (with Ben Harper)

Tue Nov 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House (with Ben Harper)

