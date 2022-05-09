Japan Household Spending Jumps 4.1% In March

The average of household spending in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 4.1 percent on month in March, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 307,261 yen.

That beat expectations for an increase of 2.6 percent following the 2.8 percent decline in February.

On a yearly basis, household spending fell 2.3 percent - again topping forecasts for a decline of 2.8 percent following the 1.1 percent increase in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 503,128 yen, up 2.3 percent on year.

