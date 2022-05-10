Futures Points To Positive Open, Fed Speeches To Get Attention

A slew of Fed speeches might be the highlight on Tuesday, amid a quiet day of economic announcements.

Russia is continuing with heavy attacks on Ukraine, especially in Odesa area. U.S. President Joe Bidden is planning to pass a Ukrainian aid bill worth $40 billion.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were progressing 216.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 29.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 147.75 points.



The U.S. major averages ended the session near their worst levels of the day. The Dow slumped 653.67 points or 2 percent to 32,245.70, the Nasdaq plummeted 521.41 points or 4.3 percent to 11,623.25 and the S&P 500 plunged 132.10 points or 3.2 percent to 3,991.24.

On the economic front, a three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will give introductory remarks and moderates a conversation before the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Financial Markets Conference at 8.30 am ET.

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin will speak about inflation before the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce at 9.15 am ET.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari to moderate an Economic Club of Minnesota conversation with Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller at 1.00 pm ET.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester to participate in Session 4 before the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Financial Markets Conference at 3.00 pm ET.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic to participate in a conversation on Monetary Policy and the Economy before the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Financial Markets Conference at 7.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks finished lower on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.06 percent to 3,035.84.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.84 percent to 19,633.69.

Japan's Nikkei index dropped 0.58 percent to 26,167.10.

Australian ended off their day's lows. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended down 0.98 percent at 7,051.20.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is adding 49.03 points or 0.81percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 178.12 points or 1.33 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 41.04 points or 0.57 percent. Swiss Market Index is gaining 128.05 points or 1.12 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 1.10 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News