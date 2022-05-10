Record Store Day Drives Gains On Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart

Record Store Day 2022 on Saturday, April 23 provided a major boost to a number of albums on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart dated May 7.

Childish Gambino's Kauai EP re-entered the Top Album Sales Chart at No. 1, benefiting from its first-ever release on vinyl for Record Store Day.

Kauai, which was originally released as a digital download in 2014, sold 17,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending April 28, according to Luminate, with nearly all of the sales from the vinyl edition.

Bonnie Raitt's new studio album Just Like That… debuted at No. 2 on the chart with 14,000 copies sold, earning the singer/blues guitar legend her best performance on the tally since Longing In Their Hearts hit No. 1 in 1994.

Country star Jason Aldean's Georgia, which is the second part of his double album Macon, George, bowed at No. 3 on the Top Album Sales Chart with 13,000 copies sold.

Unlimited Love, the latest album from Red Hot Chili Peppers, remained at No. 4 on the chart but saw a 42 percent spike in copies sold amid the release of a new silver-colored vinyl edition for Record Store Day.

Stevie Nicks' Bella Donna, which was reissued as a double-vinyl set for Record Store Day, debuted at No. 5 on the Top Album Sales Chart.

Billboard said Bella Donna sold 12,000 copies, with nearly all coming from vinyl sales of its new Record Store Day pressing.

Kirk Hammett's debut solo album, Portals, Wallows' Record Store Day-exclusive Wallows Singles Collection 2017-2020, Anne Wilson's My Jesus, Jack White's Fear of the Dawn and The Cure's Pornography round out the top 10.

Pornography, which was originally released in 1982, sold 9,000 copies compared to essentially none in the previous week thanks to sales generated by its Record Store Day-exclusive picture disc vinyl pressing, Billboard said.

Entertainment News