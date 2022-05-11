Romania Inflation Accelerates Further

Romania's consumer price inflation accelerated for the fifth successive month in April amid rising prices for food and non-food goods, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices climbed 13.8 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 10.2 percent rise in March.

Food prices grew 13.5 percent annually in April and those of non-food items surged 16.3 percent. Costs for services registered an increase of 7.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 3.7 percent at the start of the first quarter.

The EU measure of harmonized index, or HICP, climbed 11.7 percent yearly in April, following a 9.6 percent rise in March.

As compared to the previous month, the HICP rose 2.4 percent in April.

