Earnings Scorecard Enhances Market Momentum

Global equity regained momentum on Wednesday as upbeat corporate earnings helped shrug off the anxieties of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed. Sentiment also remained broadly positive ahead of Wednesday's release of the U.S. inflation numbers, pricing in consensus estimates of an 8.1 percent reading, down from 8.5 percent in March.

Asian markets closed mixed. European markets are mostly trading with gains. Wall Street futures are also trading in the green zone. The Dollar continued to retreat. Bond yields declined after rising for several sessions. Crude prices moved higher, in the backdrop of a looming E.U. ban and a disruption of Russian gas flow through Ukraine. Gold edged up as the Dollar weakened and bond yields eased. Cryptocurrencies extended losses amidst fresh declines in the price of Terra (LUNA) and a further Dollar de-pegging in the stablecoin TerraUSD (UST).

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 32,422.60, up 0.81%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,040.00 up 0.97%

Germany's DAX at 13,652.28, up 0.87%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,315.80, up 1.00%

France's CAC 40 at 6,215.73, up 1.62%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,606.75, up 1.46%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,213.64, up 0.18%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,064.70, up 0.19%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,058.70, up 0.75%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,824.57, up 0.97%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0558, up 0.29%

GBPUSD at 1.2371 up 0.39%

USDJPY at 129.76, down 0.51%

AUDUSD at 0.7005, up 1.00%

USDCAD at 1.2969, down 0.41%

Dollar Index at 103.51, down 0.40%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.940%, down 1.76%

Germany at 0.9720%, down 3.09%

France at 1.497%, down 8.13%

U.K. at 1.8225%, down 1.49%

Japan at 0.243%, down 2.61%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $102.83, up 3.08%

Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $105.52, up 2.99%

Gold Futures (Jun) at $1,850.53, up 0.52%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $31,162.20, down 2.07%

Ethereum at $2,363.89, down 1.05%

BNB at $308.28, down 5.40%

XRP at $0.507, down 2.94%

Cardano at $0.6419, down 5.84%

