Japan Eco Watchers Current Situation Index, Outlook Rises

A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese improved in April, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, advanced to 50.4 in April from 57.8 in March.

The index registered a reading above 50.0 for the fist time in four months.

The outlook index that signals future activity rose to 50.3 in March from 50.1 in the previous month. In February, the reading was 44.4.

