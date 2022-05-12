Sweden Unemployment Rate Lowest Since Mid-2019

Sweden's jobless rate decreased to the lowest since June 2019, preliminary data from the Public Employment Service showed on Thursday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate decreased to 6.81 percent in April from 6.99 percent in March. This was the lowest unemployment rate since June 2019, when the rate was 6.79 percent. .

In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 8.2 percent.

The number of unemployed fell to 344,536 persons in April from 425,266 persons a year ago.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 18-24 age group, declined to 8.2 percent in April from 10.5 percent in the same month last year.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 6.88 percent in April from 7.01 percent in the previous month.

