Swiss Producer And Import Prices Increase In April

Switzerland's producer and import prices rose in April, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Producer and import prices increased 6.7 percent year-on-year in April.

The producer price index rose 4.5 percent annually in April and import prices grew 11.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices rose 1.3 percent in April.

Prices for petroleum products, basic metals, semi-finished metal products, machinery and metal products gained in April, the agency said.

Domestic sale prices increased 6.4 percent yearly in April and rose 1.5 percent from a month ago.

Economic News

