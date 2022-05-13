Hungary Industrial Production Growth Eases As Estimated

Hungary's industrial production increased at a softer pace in March, as initially estimated, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Industrial production increased a working-day adjusted 4.2 percent annually in March, as estimated, after a 4.8 percent growth in February.

The industrial production volume increased an unadjusted 3.6 percent yearly in March, as initially estimated.

The majority of the manufacturing sub-sections contributed to the growth in March, while manufacturing of transport equipment registered a strong decline.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.1 percent in March, as estimated, after the 1.9 percent growth in the preceding month.

Economic News

