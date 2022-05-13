Poland Inflation Rises More Than Estimated

Poland's consumer price inflation increased more than estimated in April, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 12.4 percent in April from 11.0 percent in March. According to initial estimate, inflation was 12.3 percent.

Transport costs grew 21.1 percent annually in April and prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased 19.5 percent.

Price of food and on-alcoholic beverages gained 12.7 percent, and restaurants and hotels rose 14.1 percent. Price for recreation and culture, and furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance increased by 9.3 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 2.0 percent in April, as estimated, after a 3.3 percent growth in the prior month.

