France Consumer Prices Rise At Record Pace As Estimated

France consumer price inflation accelerated to a record high in April, as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.

The consumer price index rose 4.8 percent annually in April, as estimated, following March's 4.5 percent increase.

The record increase in inflation resulted from the acceleration of service cost to +3.0 percent and the rise in food inflation to 3.8 percent. Manufactured goods prices also increased at a faster rate of +2.6 percent.

Although the increase in energy prices moderated in April, the annual growth was 26.5 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent after the 1.4 percent increase in March. The monthly inflation matched the estimate published on April 29.

Year-on-year, core inflation climbed to 3.2 percent from 2.5 percent in March.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 5.4 percent annually after the 5.1 percent increase in March.

On a monthly basis, the EU measure of inflation climbed 0.5 percent after the 1.6 percent increase in the previous month. Both monthly and annual HICP rates matched the estimate published earlier.

