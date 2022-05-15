China Data On Tap For Monday

China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Monday, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are April figures for fixed asset investment, industrial production, retail sales and unemployment.

FAI is expected to rise 7.0 percent on year, slowing rom 9.3 percent in March. Industrial production is expected to add an annual 0.4 percent, down from 5.0 percent in the previous month. Retail sales are expected to sink 6.1 percent on year after losing 3.5 percent a month earlier. The jobless rate in March was 5.8 percent.

Japan will release April numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.8 percent on month and 9.4 percent on year. That follows the 0.8 percent monthly increase and the 9.5 percent yearly gain in March.

New Zealand will see April results for its Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in March, the index score was 51.6.

Finally, the in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand are closed on Monday for Wesak Day and will re-open on Tuesday.

