European Economics Preview: EU Spring Economic Forecast Due

Economic forecast from the EU is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's wholesale prices for April. Wholesale prices had increased 22.6 percent annually in March.

In the meantime, Statistics Norway publishes foreign trade data for April.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to release producer prices for April. Economists forecast producer price inflation to rise to 25.5 percent from 24.7 percent in March.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission releases 2022 Spring forecast.

Also, Eurostat releases euro area foreign trade data for March. The deficit totaled EUR 7.6 billion in February.

Economic News

