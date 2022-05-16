Denmark PPI Inflation Accelerates Further

Denmark's producer price inflation accelerated for the third straight month in April, largely driven by a surge in prices for energy supply and raw material extraction, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

Both producer prices and import prices rose at record annual rates in April.

Producer prices climbed 37.4 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 35.1 percent increase in March. Prices have been rising since February 2021.

The price index for energy supply soared 274.7 percent annually in April and those of raw material extraction grew 144.3 percent.



Domestic market prices rose 62.3 percent in April compared to last year and foreign market prices registered an increase of 18.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, overall producer prices went up 2.5 percent in April, following a 3.8 percent gain in the prior month.

Data also showed that import prices increased 21.6 percent yearly.

Economic News

