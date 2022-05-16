Hong Kong Stock Market May Open Under Pressure

The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost 570 points or 3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng now rests just above the 19,950-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed, with support from energy stocks likely limited by weakness from technology companies. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the property stocks and companies.

For the day, the index improved 51.44 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 19,950.21 after trading between 19,764.96 and 20,173.22.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies slid 0.37 percent, while Alibaba Group soared 2.92 percent, ANTA Sports accelerated 1.06 percent, China Life Insurance retreated 1.25 percent, China Mengniu Dairy fell 0.38 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 0.26 percent, China Resources Land gained 0.59 percent, CITIC rallied 0.74 percent, CNOOC gathered 0.19 percent, Country Garden surged 5.16 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical lost 0.39 percent, Galaxy Entertainment added 0.60 percent, Hang Lung Properties advanced 0.70 percent, Henderson Land rose 0.32 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas shed 0.59 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China eased 0.22 percent, JD.com was up 0.20 percent, Lenovo sank 0.75 percent, Li Ning increased 0.35 percent, Meituan plunged 2.45 percent, New World Development improved 0.52 percent, Techtronic Industries jumped 0.90 percent, Xiaomi Corporation climbed 0.72 percent, WuXi Biologics spiked 2.22 percent and Alibaba Health Info was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconsistent as the major averages opened lower on Monday but saw time on both sides of the unchanged line, eventually ending mixed.

The Dow rose 26.76 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 32,223.42, while the NASDAQ plummeted 142.21 points or 1.20 percent to end at 11,662.79 and the S&P 500 sank 15.88 points or 0.39 percent to close at 4,008.01.

Disappointing economic data from the U.S., Europe and China weighed on sentiment, prompting investors to largely stay cautious.

A downward revision in EU growth forecast by the European Commission, as did data showing German wholesale price inflation hitting a record high.

In U.S. economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in May.

Crude oil futures shrugged off early weakness and settled sharply higher on Monday, buoyed by rising gasoline prices after a drop in stockpiles. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $3.71 or 3.4 percent at $114.20 a barrel.

