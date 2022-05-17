Romania GDP Growth Improves In Q1

Romania's economic growth improved in the first quarter, after slowing in the previous three months, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Tuesday.

On an unadjusted basis, GDP expanded 6.5 percent annually in the March quarter, faster than the 2.4 percent rise in the preceding thee-month period.

Similarly, seasonally adjusted GDP growth accelerated to 6.5 percent from 2.4 percent in the previous quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter, GDP grew a seasonally adjusted 5.2 percent in the first quarter, after rising 1.0 percent in the fourth quarter.

Economic News

