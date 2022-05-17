Italy Trade Balance Swings To Deficit In March

Italy's foreign trade balance in March logged a deficit versus a surplus a year ago, as imports grew much faster than exports, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.

The trade balance showed a deficit of EUR 84.0 million in March against a surplus of EUR 5.19 billion in the corresponding month last year. In February, the deficit was EUR 1.77 billion.

Exports rose 22.9 percent year-on-year in March and imports surged 38.8 percent.

Outgoing flows to EU countries increased 23.5 percent and those to non-EU countries grew 22.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, both exports and imports rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively, in March.

As compared to the previous quarter, exports logged a growth of 7.7 percent in the first quarter and imports gained 9.8 percent.

Data also showed that import prices climbed 19.0 percent annually and 2.5 percent monthly in March.

Economic News

