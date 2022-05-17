Win Streak Expected To Continue For Malaysia Stock Market

The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting almost 10 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,550-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on easing concerns over interest rates and an economic slowdown. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following gains from the plantations, weakness from the glove makers and telecoms and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index rose 4.19 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 1,548.60 after trading between 1,548.02 and 1,558.11. Volume was 5.512 billion shares worth 2.788 billion ringgit. There were 575 gainers and 424 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata declined 1.47 percent, while CIMB Group collected 0.50 percent, Dialog Group dropped 0.87 percent, Digi.com sank 0.85 percent, Genting gained 0.67 percent, Genting Malaysia added 0.68 percent, Hartalega Holdings plunged 2.73 percent, IHH Healthcare fell 0.16 percent, INARI and Sime Darby Plantations both surged 2.34 percent, IOI Corporation rallied 1.39 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.45 percent, Maybank eased 0.11 percent, Maxis retreated 1.35 percent, MISC jumped 1.72 percent, MRDIY plummeted 4.51 percent, Petronas Chemicals increased 0.30 percent, PPB Group perked 0.24 percent, Press Metal skyrocketed 6.75 percent, RHB Capital climbed 1.04 percent, Sime Darby tanked 2.14 percent, Telekom Malaysia tumbled 1.63 percent, Tenaga Nasional advanced 0.77 percent, Top Glove slumped 1.28 percent and Public Bank was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher and remained that way throughout the session, ending firmly in the green.

The Dow soared 431.17 points or 1.34 percent to finish at 32,654.59, while the NASDAQ spiked 321.52 points or 2.76 percent to end at 11,984.52 and the S&P 500 rallied 80.84 points or 2.02 percent to close at 4,088.85.

The markets rallied on comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said he is confident that the central bank can raise rates and deal with inflation without sending the into recession.

Strong retail sales and industrial production data added to the positive sentiment.

Crude oil prices pared early gains and settled lower Tuesday, reacting to reports that the Biden administration is set to ease some of the sanctions imposed on Venezuela. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended lower by $1.80 or 1.6 percent at $112.40 a barrel.

