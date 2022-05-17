Hong Kong Stock Market Has Solid Lead For Wednesday's Trade

The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 1,220 points or 6.3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng now rests just above the 20,600-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on easing concerns over interest rates and an economic slowdown. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished with huge gains on Tuesday with gains across the board - especially among the companies.

For the day, the index surged 652.31 points or 3.27 percent to finish at 20,602.52 after trading between 20,169.24 and 20,626.42.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies rallied 4.81 percent, while Alibaba Group soared 7.03 percent, Alibaba Health Info skyrocketed 7.52 percent, ANTA Sports added 2.27 percent, China Life Insurance climbed 2.89 percent, China Mengniu Dairy was up 1.79 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) spiked 1.55 percent, China Resources Land rose 1.18 percent, CITIC gained 1.96 percent, CNOOC improved 2.81 percent, Country Garden increased 2.54 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical gathered 2.45 percent, Galaxy Entertainment perked 0.96 percent, Henderson Land added 1.10 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas sank 0.71 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.66 percent, JD.com surged 7.40 percent, Lenovo jumped 3.91 percent, Li Ning strengthened 3.67 percent, Meituan spiked 6.24 percent, New World Development rose 1.91 percent, Techtronic Industries and CLP Holdings both gained 0.79 percent, Xiaomi Corporation accelerated 5.40 percent, WuXi Biologics perked 2.36 percent and Hang Lung Properties and Hengan International were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher and remained that way throughout the session, ending firmly in the green.

The Dow soared 431.17 points or 1.34 percent to finish at 32,654.59, while the NASDAQ spiked 321.52 points or 2.76 percent to end at 11,984.52 and the S&P 500 rallied 80.84 points or 2.02 percent to close at 4,088.85.

The markets rallied on comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said he is confident that the central bank can raise rates and deal with inflation without sending the into recession.

Strong retail sales and industrial production data added to the positive sentiment.

Crude oil prices pared early gains and settled lower Tuesday, reacting to reports that the Biden administration is set to ease some of the sanctions imposed on Venezuela. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended lower by $1.80 or 1.6 percent at $112.40 a barrel.

