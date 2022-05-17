Higher Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market on Tuesday ended the five-day losing streak in which it had plummeted more than 620 points or 9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,650-point plateau and it figures to climb higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on easing concerns over interest rates and an economic slowdown. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the resource stocks and financial shares.

For the day, the index gained 46.47 points or 0.70 percent to finish at 6,644.47 after trading between 6,574.14 and 6,703.05.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.42 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga strengthened 1.51 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia improved 2.42 percent, Bank Central Asia climbed 1.02 percent, Bank Mandiri gained 0.64 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia surged 4.71 percent, Indosat jumped 1.69 percent, Indocement lost 0.52 percent, Semen Indonesia advanced 0.79 percent, Indofood Suskes improved 0.78 percent, United Tractors shed 0.50 percent, Astra International slumped 1.75 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations dropped 0.83 percent, Astra Agro Lestari retreated 1.23 percent, Aneka Tambang soared 2.58 percent, Vale Indonesia skyrocketed 5.43 percent, Timah rallied 2.45 percent, Bumi Resources spiked 1.79 percent and Energi Mega Persada was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher and remained that way throughout the session, ending firmly in the green.

The Dow soared 431.17 points or 1.34 percent to finish at 32,654.59, while the NASDAQ spiked 321.52 points or 2.76 percent to end at 11,984.52 and the S&P 500 rallied 80.84 points or 2.02 percent to close at 4,088.85.

The markets rallied on comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said he is confident that the central bank can raise rates and deal with inflation without sending the into recession.

Strong retail sales and industrial production data added to the positive sentiment.

Crude oil prices pared early gains and settled lower Tuesday, reacting to reports that the Biden administration is set to ease some of the sanctions imposed on Venezuela. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended lower by $1.80 or 1.6 percent at $112.40 a barrel.

