Eurozone Inflation Remains Stable In April

Eurozone inflation remained unchanged in April, according to the final estimate from Eurostat, released Wednesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices gained by 7.4 percent on a yearly basis, the same as in March, but less than the initial estimate of 7.5 percent increase. Despite the downward revision, inflation was the highest on record.

On a monthly basis, the HICP was up 0.6 percent, in line with the estimate published on April 29.

Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, accelerated sharply to 3.5 percent, as estimated, from 3.0 percent in March.

Energy continued to have the highest annual rate, 37.5 percent in April versus 44.3 percent in March. Prices of food, alcohol & tobacco rose 6.3 percent after a 5.0 percent increase in March.

Non-energy industrial goods prices rose 3.8 percent after a 3.4 percent increase in March. Services costs grew 3.3 percent after a 2.7 percent rise the previous month.

Economic News

