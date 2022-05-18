Doximity Slumps As Q1 Revenue Outlook Disappoints

Shares of Doximity Inc. (DOCS) are down over 18% at $27.60 in premarket trading Wednesday, following a lackluster revenue forecast for fiscal first quarter.

Doximity operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

The company reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and updated revenue guidance yesterday.

Q4 Scorecard:

For the fiscal fourth-quarter ended March 31, 2022, net income increased to $36.73 million or $0.17 per share from $21.48 million or $0.07 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $44.88 million or $0.21 per share in fiscal 2022 fourth quarter compared with $23.98 million or $0.09 per share in the year-ago period last year. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.15 per share.

Quarterly revenue increased 40% to $93.65 million from $66.69 million last year.

Cash and cash equivalents as on March 31, 2022 were $112.81 million.

Guidance:

For fiscal first quarter ending June 30, 2022, Doximity expects revenue to be in a range of $88.6 million to $89.6 million, well below the consensus analysts' estimate of $96.78 million. Revenue was $72.7 million in the comparable year-ago first quarter.

For fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the company has raised its revenue outlook to a range of $454 million to $458 million from its prior outlook of $450 million. The consensus estimate stands at $452.12 million. Revenue for fiscal year 2022 was $343.5 million.

Additionally Doximity's Board has authorized a share buyback of up to $70 million, commencing in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Doximity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 24, 2021, pricing its shares at $26 each.

DOCS has traded in a range of $27.06 - $107.79 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $33.77, up 2.36%.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News