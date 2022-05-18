Death Cab For Cutie Announce New Album & Tour, Share Single 'Roman Candles'

Death Cab for Cutie have announced their new studio album, titled Asphalt Meadows, which will drop on September 16 via Atlantic Records.

The quintet also dropped the lead single from album, "Roman Candles." The band also confirmed North American fall tour dates with support from Yo La Tengo and Low at select shows.

Asphalt Meadows, produced by John Cong, is a follow-up to the band's 2018's Thank You For Today. Frontman Ben Gibbard wrote the lyrics for all 11 tracks.

"Roman Candles is about the crippling, existential dread that goes hand in hand with living in a nervous city on a dying planet, and that the only way to be in the moment is to let it all go," Gibbard said about the new single in a statement.

He added, "The lyrics were cobbled from a couple of different songs dealing with my general sense of anxiety — the feeling that the fabric that weaves a functioning society together was crumbling during the pandemic."

The 27-date trek kicks off on September 22 in Madison, Wisconsin and concludes with a two-night stand in their hometown of Seattle on October 26 and 27.

Death Cab for Cutie 2022 Tour Dates:

09/22 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

09/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

09/24 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

09/26 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! ^

09/27 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

09/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^

09/30 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

10/01 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion ^

10/03 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^

10/04 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^

10/06 - Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! ^

10/07 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit ^

10/08 - Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery ^

10/10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

10/11 - Detroit, MI @ The Masonic ^

10/13 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory ^

10/14 - Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^

10/15 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

10/17 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/18 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim #

10/19 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #

10/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

10/22 - San Diego, CA @ Venue TBA #

10/23 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

10/24 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

10/26 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/27 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

^ = with Low

# = with Yo La Tengo

(Photo: Eliot Lee Hazel)

