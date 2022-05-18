Portugal Producer Price Inflation Eases

Portugal's producer price inflation eased in April, though remained strong, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index climbed 24.6 percent year-on-year in April, following a 26.5 percent rise in March.

The overall increase in April was largely influenced by higher prices of energy and raw materials.

Energy prices alone grew 11.8 percent annually in April. Excluding the energy group, producer price inflation accelerated to 15.8 percent from 13.7 percent in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices showed no variations in April, after a 6.2 percent gain in March.

Economic News

