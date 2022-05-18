logo
Breaking News
  

U.S. Stocks Showing Substantial Move Back To The Downside

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
wallstreet sept12 18may22 lt

Stocks have moved sharply lower during trading on Wednesday, giving back ground following the strong upward move seen in the previous session.

The major averages have seen further downside in recent trading, falling to new lows for the session. The Dow is down 721.75 points or 2.2 percent at 31,932.84, the Nasdaq is down 366.49 points or 3.1 percent at 11,618.03 and the S&P 500 is down 108.34 points or 2.7 percent at 3,980.51.

Retail stocks have helped lead the markets lower on the day, with the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index plunging by 6.5 percent to its lowest intraday level in almost two years.

Target (TGT) is posting a particularly steep loss after the discount retailer reported quarterly earnings that missed analyst estimates.

Substantial weakness is also visible among transportation stocks, as reflected by the 5.4 percent nosedive by the Dow Jones Transportation Average.

Housing stocks are also seeing significant weakness on the day, dragging the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index down by 3.5 percent.

Computer hardware, oil service and semiconductor stocks have also shown notable moves to the downside amid broad based weakness on Wall Street.

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Commerce Department showed a modest decrease in new residential construction in the month of April.

The Commerce Department said housing starts edged down by 0.2 percent to an annual rate of 1.724 million from a revised rate of 1.728 million in March.

The slight drop in housing starts came as single-family housing starts plunged by 7.3 percent to an annual rate of 1.100 million.

Meanwhile, the report showed building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, tumbled by 3.2 percent to an annual rate of 1.819 million from a revised rate of 1.879 million in March.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has tumbled by 1.4 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.7 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have shown a notable turnaround after an initial move lower. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 5.3 basis points at 2.915 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
TJX Q1 Profit Beats Estimates; Target Stock Falls As Profit Came In Well Below Expectations
The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) said its first-quarter pretax profit margin and earnings per share, each on an adjusted basis, exceeded its plans even though sales were slightly below planned range. Adjusted pretax margin was 9.4%, excluding a 1.9 percentage point charge related to a write-down of the...
Apple Delays 'three Days A Week In Office' Plan; Urges Staff To Wear Masks
Apple Inc. is delaying its latest plan to ask employees to come back to the office three days a week, but will continue with its plan of two days in office a week, Bloomberg reported. Citing an internal memo, the report also said the tech major is again requiring its staff to wear masks in common spaces, meeting rooms, hallways, and elevators, as well as at 100 US stores.
FDA Urges Increased Imports Of Infant Formula To Meet Shortage
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has urged infant formula manufacturers to import infant formula products to the United States to meet the ongoing severe supply shortage. In order to further increase the availability of infant formula in the country, while protecting the health of infants, the regulator announced a guidance outlining increased flexibilities for the global manufacturers
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap