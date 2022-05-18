New Zealand PPI Inputs +3.6% On Quarter, Outputs +2.6% In Q1

Producer price inputs in New Zealand were up 3.6 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - accelerating from 1.1 percent in the three months prior.

PPI outputs rose 2.6 percent on quarter, up from 1.4 percent in the previous three months.

Farm expenses price index (FEPI) rose 3.2 percent on quarter, while capital goods price index (CGPI) rose 2.8 percent.

The largest output industry contributions were from: electricity and gas supply, up 19.3 percent; petroleum and coal product manufacturing, up 20.8 percent; and dairy product manufacturing, up 6.3 percent.

The largest input industry contributions were from: electricity and gas supply, up 31.1 percent; building construction, up 3.6 percent; and petroleum and coal product manufacturing, up 10.8 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.