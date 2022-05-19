Japan Inflation Data On Tap For Friday

Japan will on Friday see April figures for nationwide consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Core CPI is expected to rise 2.1 percent on year, up from 0.8 percent in March. Overall inflation was up 0.4 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year in March.

New Zealand will release April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were worth NZ$7.06 billion and exports were at NZ$6.67 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$392 million.

China will see May figures for its one-year and five-year loan prime rates; previously, they were 3.7 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.

Indonesia will provide Q1 data for its current account in the previous three months, he current account surplus was $1.4 billion.

