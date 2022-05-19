South Africa Wholesale Sales Growth Slows In March

South Africa's wholesale trade rose for the fifth month in a row in March, albeit at a softer pace, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Wholesale sales rose an unadjusted 2.6 percent year-on-year in March, after a 7.2 percent growth in February.

On a monthly basis, wholesale sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent in March, after a 0.7 percent growth in the previous month.

For the three months ended in March, wholesale sales rose 3.8 percent, following a 2.4 percent increase in the previous three months ended in February.

