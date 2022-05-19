Markets Keep Worrying About Inflation, Growth And Earnings

Lingering worries over global growth, amidst persistent inflation and the unabated geopolitical crisis in eastern Europe sent world stock deep into the red zone. Warnings from corporates on supply chain bottlenecks and resultant impact on future earnings too dampened sentiment. Caution also prevails ahead of the minutes of ECB's recent meeting.

Equity markets in Asia and Europe plunged again on Thursday, tracking overnight losses at Wall Street. Wall Street Futures portend big losses on opening. The Dollar Index dropped as demand for the safe-haven dollar decreased. Bond yields eased. Crude prices too plunged on fears of a likely slowdown in future oil demand. Gold edged up amidst the Dollar's weakness and general risk aversion. Cryptocurrencies declined.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 31,016.20, down 1.50%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,861.70 down 1.58%

Germany's DAX at 13,725.34, down 2.02%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,239.80, down 2.67%

France's CAC 40 at 6,211.03, down 2.23%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,602.05, down 2.40%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,402.84, down 1.89%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,064.50, down 1.65%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,096.96, up 0.36%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,120.68, down 2.54%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0496, up 0.29%

GBPUSD at 1.2388 up 0.41%

USDJPY at 127.83, down 0.30%

AUDUSD at 0.6987, up 0.50%

USDCAD at 1.2834, down 0.42%

Dollar Index at 103.58, down 0.22%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.832%, down 1.82%

Germany at 0.9385%, down 7.45%

France at 1.446%, down 4.33%

U.K. at 1.8195%, down 2.65%

Japan at 0.236%, down 1.67%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $105.09, down 1.82%

Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $107.53, down 1.45%

Gold Futures (Jun) at $1,822.50, up 0.36%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $28,986.75, down 2.75%

Ethereum at $1,934.21, down 4.82%

BNB at $297.08, down 1.22%

XRP at $0.4037, down 5.44%

Cardano at $0.5097, down 9.27%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Forex News