Philly Fed Index Slumps Much More Than Expected In May

Growth in Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity showed a significant slowdown in the month of May, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia revealed in a report on Thursday.

The Philly Fed said its current general activity index tumbled to 2.6 in May from 17.6 in April, hitting its lowest level in two years.

While a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity, economists had expected the index to show a much more modest drop to 16.0.

Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said the survey's future indexes remained positive but reflect muted optimism for growth over the next six months.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.