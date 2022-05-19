Making Sense Of The Crypto Crash

It indeed has been an extremely bearish trajectory for global financial , ever since inflation reared its ugly head and central banks worldwide responded by transitioning to a not-so-accommodative monetary policy stance. It has been particularly painful for cryptocurrencies, that tumbled for both macro-economic and industry-specific reasons.

Market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market is at $1.25 trillion now, versus $1.21 trillion a week ago, $1.75 trillion a fortnight ago, $1.91 trillion a month ago and $1.75 trillion a year ago.

The massive increase in mainstream adoption, the proliferation of centralized and decentralized marketplaces and the burgeoning institutional interest have spotlighted cryptocurrencies like never before. This rising crypto cynosure trend warrants a comparative perspective on how the recent price correction in cryptocurrencies has played out and how it contrasts with post-peak price behavior within and beyond the digital asset class.

Overall crypto market capitalization, currently at $1.25 trillion, has fallen almost 58 percent from the peak of $2.97 trillion scaled in November 2021.

Gold, crypto's fiercest competitor as an inflation hedge, touched an all-time high of $2,078.80 per troy ounce, in March 2022, in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Gold futures for June settlement is currently trading near $1,837, recording a decline of 11 percent from the peak.

Dollar Index, which measures the strength of the U.S. Dollar against a basket of six currencies is currently at 103.13, down more than 37 percent from the record high of 164.72 touched in February,1985.

Ten-year U.S. Treasuries are currently at 2.8 percent, more than 80 percent lower than the peak of 15.8 percent touched in September 1981.

Brent Crude Oil Futures are currently trading at $106.40 per barrel, down around 28 percent from the record high of $147.50 scaled in July, 2008.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 31490.07 on Wednesday, down more than 14 percent from the record-high of 36,799.65 touched in January 2022.

The Nasdaq Composite scaled its peak of 16,212.23 on November 22, 2021. It closed trading on Wednesday at 11,418.15, down almost 30 percent from the all-time high.

Within the crypto asset class too, the drift from the peak has not been uniform.

Bitcoin's (BTC) current price is $29,510.23, around 57 percent lower than the all-time high of $68,789.63 touched in November 2021.

Ethereum (ETH) has dropped almost 60 percent from the peak of $4,891.7 scaled in November 2021. It is currently trading at $1,956.01.

Third ranked BNB (BNB) has lost a little over 56 percent, from its peak of $690.93 touched in the month of May, 2021. BNB is now trading at $301.27.

XRP (XRP) which had touched an all-time high of $3.84 in January 2018 is currently trading at $0.4086. The decline from the peak is more than 89 percent.

Cardano (ADA) had touched a high of $3.10 in September 2021. But now it is trading at $0.5245, having lost more than 83 percent from the peak.

Solana (SOL) which touched a record price of $260.06 in November 2021, has fallen more than 80 percent, to trade at $50.79.

Dogecoin (DOGE) scaled a peak price of $0.7376 in May 2021. But its current price of 0.0850 is more than 88 percent lower than the peak price.

The digital asset class has witnessed a much larger volatility and decline compared to the traditional asset classes. In addition to the macro-economic headwinds associated with interest rate hikes and reduction in the size of central bank balance sheets, the crypto asset class also had to face extreme volatility from industry-specific risk factors like stablecoin de-pegging, security breaches, rug pulls, environmental concerns etc. and more.

